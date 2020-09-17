Global Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1.97 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Reagents Kits/Screens, Software & Services, Consumables), Technology (Cryo-Electron Microscopy, X-Ray Crystallography, Small-Angle X-Ray Scattering, NMR Spectroscopy), End-User (Research & Government Institutes, Biotechnology Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global protein crystallization & crystallography market is expected to grow from USD 1.02 billion in 2019 to USD 1.97 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

Some of the key factors that are driving the growth of the market are rising adoption of protein therapeutics, technological developments in protein crystallization instruments & consumables, growing focus on miniaturization, increasing government funding, growing R&D activities in the biotechnological & pharmaceutical industries, and the increasing usage of protein crystallization for membrane protein structure determination.

Protein crystallization is the method for the formation of individual protein molecules in a regular array, which is stabilized by crystal contacts. Protein crystallization is primarily used for the study of molecular protein structures in structural biology. There are various methods for forming protein crystals artificially, such as microdialysis, vapor diffusion, free-interface diffusion, and micro-batch crystallization. Vapor diffusion is the most prevalent method of protein crystallization as it allows gentle & gradual changes in protein concentration & precipitant concentration, helping large & well-ordered crystals to develop.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world's economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the protein crystallization & crystallography market. With broken supply chains for lab equipment and critical material, the market's growth is expected to slow down. Another factor that is restraining market growth is the high cost of instruments.

Key players operating in the global protein crystallization & crystallography market include Biogenuix, Rigaku Corporation, Helix BioStructures LLC, SARomics Biostructures, Hampton Research, Arinax Scientific Instrumentation, Meiji Techno, Jena Bioscience GmbH, Proteros Biostructures GmbH, HiMedia Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, and Bruker Corporation, among others. To gain a significant market share in the global protein crystallization & crystallography market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Rigaku Corporation and Bioscience GmbH are some of the biggest players in the global protein crystallization & crystallography market.

For instance, Charles River Laboratories (US) partnered with the CHDI Foundation (US) in 2019 for drug R&D regarding the Huntington's disease.

NeXtal Biotechnologies (Netherlands) was acquired by Calibre Scientific (US) from QIAGEN in 2020 to bolster its portfolio of structural biology solutions.

Consumables dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.4% in the year 2019

The product & service segment has been divided into instruments, reagents kits/screens, software & services, and consumables. Consumables dominated the market and held the largest market share of 29.4% in the year 2019. This segment accounted for the majority share of the market in 2019 due to the rising demand for miniature screening plates used in automated liquid handlers, and a large number of microplates & reagent kits used in proteomics research. The consumables segment is further segmented into crystal mounts & loops, microplates, reagents kits/screens, and other consumables. The microplates sub-segment held the largest share in 2019.

Cryo-electron microscopy leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the projected period

The technology segment comprises of cryo-electron microscopy, x-ray crystallography, small-angle x-ray scattering, and NMR spectroscopy. Cryo-electron microscopy leads the market and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% over the projected period. Cryo-electron microscopy is a burgeoning technology that studies protein samples at cryogenic temperatures (i.e., liquid nitrogen temperature). Since these experiments are performed at cryogenic temperatures, they give various benefits, such as decreased thermal fluctuations and improved resistance to X-rays, enabling the crystal to persist under X-ray beams for longer durations. On the other hand, x-ray crystallography was the largest market segment in 2019 due to its ease of use characteristics and low operational costs.

Pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and valued at USD 403.7 million in the year 2019

Based on end-user, the global protein crystallization & crystallography market has been segmented into research & government institutes, biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical companies dominated the market and valued at USD 403.7 million in the year 2019. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising demand for drugs based on protein, and the growing demand for biologics in many end-use applications.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Protein Crystallization & Crystallography Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global protein crystallization & crystallography market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 39.5% in the year 2019 (followed by Europe) and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. The large share of this segment is attributed to key factors such as growing investment in the development of drug designs based on structure, increasing government as well as academic investments in proteomics & genomics research, and increasing attention of stakeholders on R&D projects involving proteins. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period 2020-2027. This growth is due to factors like the increasing number of research institutes in the region and the increasing demand for proteomics research.

About the report:

The global protein crystallization & crystallography market is analyzed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a global, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

