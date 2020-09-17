Avatar Airlines to Add Capacity to Meet Soaring Demand for Retail eCommerce

will open its sizeable cargo doors to accommodate the projected rise in demand for cost-effective commercial hauling

BOCA RATON, FL, USA, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An accelerated shift to online retail shopping due to the COVID-19 pandemic has unexpectedly swelled the nation’s commercial shipping volume, but a start-up airline is vowing to provide the nation’s e-retailers significantly new hauling capacity when it begins flying passengers and cargo in late 2021.

Operating a fleet exclusively consisting of Boeing 747s, Avatar Airlines will open its sizable cargo doors to accommodate the projected rise in demand for cost-effective commercial hauling solutions, even after the pandemic recedes, according to Barry Michaels, Avatar’s founder and chief executive officer.

“The demand for shipping cargo was already sky-high before COVID-19, but the pandemic has put the squeeze on companies seeking cost-effective solutions to move their products quickly and efficiently from point to point,” said Michaels. “Using the extra space of 747s will allow Avatar to offer very competitive commercial hauling rates, in addition to ultra-low passenger fares.”

Before the COVID-19 crisis, global air cargo volumes were more than doubling annually, approaching $5 trillion in value by 2021, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Those growth rates are expected to increase even faster, as e-commerce and online shopping continue to boost demand for parcel delivery services worldwide.

Michaels explained that e-commerce has created a logistics and economic dilemma for many suppliers and retailers. While consumers increasingly expect two- or same-day free shipping for their online purchases, retailers need lower-cost transportation options from their logistics providers to continue to offer free shipping to their customers. As major airlines are going to smaller planes and eliminating many routes to save costs, retailers are losing air shipping options, he said.

“Airlines can provide fast, reliable, less expensive and more convenient hauling than other commercial transportation methods, such as trucking, shipping and railroads,” said Michaels. “Avatar’s unique all-747 fleet will not only offer a roomy cabin for passengers, but considerably more cargo space to popular destinations. We’ll be able to accommodate the fast-growing shipping needs of e-commerce retailers and customers at a very attractive per-mile rate.”

About Avatar Airlines

Avatar Airlines believes it’s time to fly big again. Powered by an experienced team of leaders and flight operations professionals, Avatar plans to revolutionize the airline industry by transforming the traditional long-haul Boeing 747 aircraft into an innovative, cost-efficient supersized passenger and cargo airline brand. For more details, visit avatarairlines.com.

