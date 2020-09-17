Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 911 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,942 in the last 365 days.

09/16/20-STATE AND COUNTY JOINTLY RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN WAMIEA CANYON

DEPARTMENT OF LAND AND NATURAL RESOURCES News Release

DAVID Y. IGE GOVERNOR

SUZANNE D. CASE CHAIRPERSON

 

For Immediate News Release: September 16, 2020

 

STATE AND COUNTY JOINTLY RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN WAMIEA CANYON 

(LĪHU‘E) – A wildland fire in Waimea Canyon on Kaua‘i is the focus of a joint response from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and the Kaua‘i Fire Department. As of 1:00 p.m. today, the fire covered one acre near mile marker 11 on Highway 550. The DOFAW Kaua’i Branch dispatched two fire engines along with a crew of ten wildland firefighters to assist with the effort. This fire is in a co-response zone that is shared state and countyresponsibility. DOFAW as the primary responder for wildland fires. 

September and October are some of the driest months in Hawai’i, as highlighted in the “Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT!” awareness campaign supported by DLNR, county fire departments, and a variety of other partners. During this time of year residents and visitors are reminded to be particularly mindful about wildfire prevention by: 

  • Clearing vegetation within 10 feet of campfires and barbecues, keeping a shovel and water nearby, and putting fires out cold before walking away 
  • Being sure machinery (chainsaws, weed trimmers) and recreational vehicles have operating spark arrestors and are maintained regularly 
  • Parking cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared 
  • Attending public fireworks displays rather than using fireworks in residential areas. 

# # # 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison  Senior Communications Manager  Phone: (808) 587-0396  [email protected] 

You just read:

09/16/20-STATE AND COUNTY JOINTLY RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN WAMIEA CANYON

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.