09/16/20-STATE AND COUNTY JOINTLY RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN WAMIEA CANYON

For Immediate News Release: September 16, 2020

STATE AND COUNTY JOINTLY RESPOND TO WILDFIRE IN WAMIEA CANYON

(LĪHU‘E) – A wildland fire in Waimea Canyon on Kaua‘i is the focus of a joint response from the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) and the Kaua‘i Fire Department. As of 1:00 p.m. today, the fire covered one acre near mile marker 11 on Highway 550. The DOFAW Kaua’i Branch dispatched two fire engines along with a crew of ten wildland firefighters to assist with the effort. This fire is in a co-response zone that is shared state and countyresponsibility. DOFAW as the primary responder for wildland fires.

September and October are some of the driest months in Hawai’i, as highlighted in the “Wildfire & Drought LOOKOUT!” awareness campaign supported by DLNR, county fire departments, and a variety of other partners. During this time of year residents and visitors are reminded to be particularly mindful about wildfire prevention by:

Clearing vegetation within 10 feet of campfires and barbecues, keeping a shovel and water nearby, and putting fires out cold before walking away

Being sure machinery (chainsaws, weed trimmers) and recreational vehicles have operating spark arrestors and are maintained regularly

Parking cars on areas that are paved or where vegetation is trimmed and cleared

Attending public fireworks displays rather than using fireworks in residential areas.

