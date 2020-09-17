Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free drive-through influenza immunization clinics in September and October

The Fargo VA Health Care System will hold several free drive-through influenza immunization clinics in September and October for Veterans enrolled in VA healthcare.

For questions about eligibility, call 1-800-410-9723, extension 3428.

Veterans should bring their Veteran ID card, wear a mask, and wear appropriate clothing such as a short-sleeve shirt to receive a flu vaccine. Veterans experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should present for their flu vaccine when it has been at least 10 days since the onset of symptoms – COVID-19 symptoms need to be improved and at least 24 hours without fever greater than 100.0 F. If you have questions regarding COVID-19 and the flu vaccine, please contact your healthcare provider.

Locations, dates, and times VA-enrolled Veterans can receive their free influenza immunization:

Fargo VA Medical Center (2101 Elm St. N):

Sept. 30 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7, 15, & 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bismarck VA Clinic (Gateway Mall, 2700 State St, Suite F):

Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Oct. 7 and 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Devils Lake VA Clinic (1031 7th St. NE):

Call to schedule an appointment (701) 662-5801 press 0 to schedule.

Dickinson VA Clinic (766 Elks Dr., Suite 6/H):

Sept. 29, Oct. 6, 13 and 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Grafton VA Clinic (1319 11th St. W):

Oct. 9, 16, and 30 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Grand Forks VA Clinic (3221 32nd Ave. S, Suite 700):

Oct. 2, 7, and 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Jamestown VA Clinic (2430 20th St. SW):

Oct. 6, 9, and 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Minot VA Clinic (3400 South Broadway St.):

Oct. 1 and 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 6 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Williston VA Clinic (1542 16th St. W, Suite 300):

Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 14, and 21 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Fargo VA HCS Public Affairs office at (701) 239-3724.

