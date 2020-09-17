Hwy 210 reopens west of Fergus Falls (Sept. 16, 2020)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Highway 210 west of Fergus Falls has been reopened to traffic, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The highway has been closed since early May for construction.

Although the road is open, motorists should remain alert for potential shoulder and lane closures, and watch for slow-moving equipment and crews who will be finishing up various work on the project this fall.

The Highway 210 reconstruction project took place just west of Interstate 94 near Fergus Falls to just east of the Otter Tail/Wilkin county line. The project included more than five miles of concrete resurfacing, shoulder widening on the west end of the project, construction of a truck inspection lane, turn lanes and bypass lanes at various intersections, and installation of snow fences and ditching to address blowing and drifting snow concerns. Several local road entrances were also paved, at city cost.

MnDOT appreciates the public’s patience and commitment to safety this construction season, and wants to thank area residents and businesses for their cooperation during concrete resurfacing.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###