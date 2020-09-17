Hwy 251 reopens to traffic, but short delays expected while paving work continues (Sept. 16, 2020)

HOLLANDALE, Minn. – Hwy 251 between Hwy 218 and Interstate 35 reopened to traffic Sept. 16 after crews completed a culvert replacement, but motorists should still expect short delays as paving work continues, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Paving, rumble strips and striping are some of the remaining tasks that being completed. Motorists on Hwy 251 will encounter flaggers who will stop traffic where paving is taking place before safely allowing them to pass.

Work is expected to be complete by mid-October.

Project benefits

Resurfacing approximately 16.7 miles of Hwy 251 from I-35 east to Hwy 218, mostly in Freeborn County, with a small portion also in Mower County

Replacing approach panels on the bridge over I-35

Replacing culvert/pipes along the route

Improving ADA access in Hollandale

Replacing guardrail on Hwy 251

Ulland Brothers is the contractor for the $7.1 million project. Questions about access to properties or issues encountered can be directed to the contractor’s access manager, Chris Venem, at 507-391-2600.

Motorists can find more information on the plans and sign up for email updates at the MnDOT project website at mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy251-resurfacing or join MnDOT’s SE Minnesota Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast.

Following guidance from state and federal health officials, and to prevent further spread of COVID-19, crews will maintain social distancing practices while working.

Motorists are reminded that while in the work zone:

Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution

Stay alert; work zones constantly change

Watch for workers and slow moving equipment

Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300

Minimize distractions behind the wheel

Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

###