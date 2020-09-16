Request for Proposal: Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board

The Washington State Department of Commerce is initiating this Request for Proposals to solicit proposals from firms interested in working with COMMERCE and the Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board (HEWB) to produce the required deliverables as detailed in the Washington Supplemental Operating Budget for FY21 [Section 127(83)].

The Washington Supplemental Operating Budget for FY21 [Section 127(83)] tasked COMMERCE with enacting the Hanford Healthy Energy Workers Board to “conduct an unmet health care needs assessment for Hanford workers and develop recommendations on how these health care needs can be met. The board must also review studies on how to prevent worker exposure, summarize existing results and recommendations, develop key indicators of progress in meeting unmet health care needs, and catalogue the health surveillance systems in use at the Hanford site.” In addition, “The workers board must submit a report to the legislature by June 1, 2021, documenting recommendations on meeting health care needs, progress on meeting key indicators, and, if necessary, recommendations for the establishment of new health surveillance systems at Hanford.”

All qualified entities are encouraged to respond. Commerce intends to issue one or more contracts for a total of $130,000. Proposals are due Oct. 7.

Download the full RFP.