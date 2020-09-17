7:15 PM Update: Route 304 Closed Due to a Crash in Union Township, Union County

7:15 PM Update: Route 304 in Union Township is now open.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that Route 304 is closed between Whitetail Lane and Route 2002 (County Line Road) in Union Township, Union County, due to a vehicle crash.

A detour using Little Mexico Road and County Line Road is in place.

The road is expected to be closed several hours.

