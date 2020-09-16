Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Fifth Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Request for Augmentation of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. Middle East and Central Asia Dept.

Publication Date:

September 16, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download. Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impose severe social and economic hardships in Mauritania, with a sharp contraction of output expected in 2020. The authorities have responded swiftly to the shock with measures to contain the pandemic and alleviate its fallout. They are prioritizing health spending and targeted support to the most vulnerable households and sectors in the economy. Nevertheless, conditions have weakened since the emergency disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility in April 2020 (SDR 95.68 million, about US$130 million or 74.3 percent of quota) and wider external and fiscal financing gaps are projected.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/274

Frequency:

regular

English

Publication Date:

September 16, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

9781513556932/1934-7685

Stock No:

1MRTEA2020002

Format:

Paper

Pages:

103

Islamic Republic of Mauritania : Fifth Review Under the Extended Credit Facility Arrangement, and Request for Augmentation of Access-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for the Islamic Republic of Mauritania

