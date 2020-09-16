Mayor Bowser Celebrates 10 Years of Capital Bikeshare

(Washington, DC) – On Sunday, September 20, Mayor Muriel Bowser, the District Department of Transportation (DDOT), and its six partner jurisdictions will celebrate 10 years of Capital Bikeshare, which provides affordable, convenient, and sustainable mobility to riders in the Washington metropolitan region. Riders have taken more than 27 million trips over Capital Bikeshare’s 10-year history and to celebrate the milestone, the program is offering one free classic bike ride to all users on September 20.

“For 10 years, Capital Bikeshare has been a crucial part of our transportation network, providing residents and visitors with a convenient and affordable transportation option,” said Mayor Bowser. “We look forward to the next decade of building out and expanding the Capital Bikeshare system to give even more riders a sustainable way to travel through neighborhoods, the city, and the region.”

The program’s achievements in the Washington metropolitan region since launching in September 2010 include:

Riders have taken more than 27 million trips, totaling 150 million miles.

The system fleet has more than 600 stations and more than 5,000 bikes, including classic and ebikes.

Membership has grown dramatically, from 1,204 original members at inception to 26,585 active members currently.

“The Washington region continues to be a national leader in expanding mobility options, and Capital Bikeshare is central to that work,” said DDOT Director Jeff Marootian. “With our six partner jurisdictions, we look forward to another 10 years and beyond of continuing to provide transportation options to residents, visitors and commuters across the region.”

This 10-year milestone comes just months after Capital Bikeshare announced the roll out of its fleet of dockless ebikes with pedal-assist technology. By boosting riders’ own pedal power, ebikes help riders make longer trips with ease. DDOT, along with its six partner jurisdictions and Capital Bikeshare, plan to expand bikeshare access in the Metropolitan DC region, with 80 new stations scheduled to be installed into early 2021, in the District, Arlington, and Alexandria.

Improving access and reducing barriers to cycling through is core to the work of the Capital Bikeshare system. In response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency, Capital Bikeshare helped Metropolitan DC area essential workers--including those in the healthcare, food service, and food retailer industries--gain access to transportation with a free 30-day membership through the Essential Workers Program. Earlier this year, the partner jurisdictions launched Capital Bikeshare for All, an expansion of the Community Partners Program, which allows individuals who qualify for certain state or federal assistance programs to enjoy all the benefits of bikeshare for just $5 a year.

For more information about how to register for a free ride, please visit capitalbikeshare.com.