ALERT: Be wary of unsolicited phone calls claiming to be from Division of Small Business

DOVER, Del.  – The Division of Small Business has learned of multiple business owners receiving phone calls claiming to be from DSB in relation to an application for a DE Relief Grant.

These are not real outreach from the Division. The Division of Small Business will not make initial contact on a DE Relief Grant application via telephone.

Correspondence to DE Relief Grant applicants will be through email to the address provided in the application. Any emails from the Division will always come from a state of Delaware email address, which end with “@delaware.gov.”

The Division of Small Business is coordinating with the Delaware Department of Justice to address the situation.

“The Division of Small Business takes this matter seriously,” Division Director Damian DeStefano said. “And our online application portal remains secure.”

If you have received a communication about your DE Relief Grant application that you are not sure is from the Division of Small Business, before replying email DEReliefGrants@delaware.gov to confirm its authenticity.

Media Contact Michael Chesney Director of Communications (302) 943-9508 Michael.Chesney@delaware.gov

