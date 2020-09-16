Overnight Closures of Route 879 Bridge Slated for Next Week

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update today on a bridge repair project along Route 879 in Pike Township, Clearfield County. The bridge spans Anderson Creek near Curwensville and repairing it will remove the bridge from Clearfield County’s list of bridges in “poor” condition.

The bridge will close at 6:00 PM Monday, September 21, and reopen at 6:00 AM Tuesday, September 22. It will close again at 6:00 PM Wednesday, September 23, and reopen at 6:00 AM Thursday, September 24. A detour using Route 729, Route 969 and Route 453 will be in effect for these closures, which will allow the contractor to remove the existing beams for the second phase of the replacement. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

A final series of closures will be needed to place the new beams for the second phase. PennDOT will issue an update when these closures have been scheduled.

Work on this project will be done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Overall work includes replacing the existing T-beams, repairing the concrete abutments, piers, deck, and barriers, installing guiderail, approach paving and miscellaneous construction.

The bridge was built in 1950, is 127-feet long and is traveled by an average of more than 4,800 vehicles per day.

PennDOT expects to complete work on this bridge by early November. It will fully open the bridge to traffic earlier if work progress allows.

This is the seventh and final bridge to see repair and preservation work under a contract covering seven structures in Clearfield County. Work on the other bridges was completed in 2018, 2019, and 2020.

HRI, Inc. of State College is the contractor for this $4.8 million contract. PennDOT urges drivers to use caution in and around work zones, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

