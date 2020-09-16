​​​PennDOT Announces Online Plans Display for Route 22/322 Bridge Replacement Project in Howe Township, near Newport in Perry County

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to an online plans display regarding the Route 22 (Route 22/322) bridge replacement project. This project is located over Route 34 in Howe Township, Perry County roughly 1.5 miles to the northeast of Newport, PA. The purpose of this project is to address deficiencies on the bridges and provide continued access on Route 22/322 over Route 34.

The project consists of replacing the almost 60-year old westbound and eastbound bridges and repaving Route 22/322. The new bridges will carry two 12-foot lanes, 8-foot inside shoulders, and 10-foot outside shoulders in each direction. As part of this project, the westbound profile will be raised to increase the vertical clearance over Route 34. The bridge abutments will also be set back to allow for the widening of Route 34, if necessary, in the future. The pavement on Route 22/322 will be reconstructed between the interchange ramps and then overlaid to the project limits. Guiderail, signing, and pavement markings will be updated as part of this project.

The project is currently in design. Construction is anticipated to start in the fall of 2021 and is expected to be completed the fall of 2023.

In accordance with Governor Wolf's COVID-19 mitigation efforts, in plans display will be held online only. A digital version of the information will be available to view online for the next 30 days.

Information, including roadway and bridge plans and an interactive comment form, can be found by visiting the PennDOT District 8 website, www.penndot.gov/District8, clicking on Public Meetings listed under the Resources heading, and choosing the Perry County box then the tile marked US 22/322 Over PA 34.

The purpose of the plans display is to introduce the project and receive public input regarding any questions or concerns with the project. It is also an opportunity for the public to review and comment on the project’s potential effect upon Cultural Resources pursuant to the Advisory Council on Historic Preservation’s 36 CFR Part 800 regulations implementing Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Derek Mitch, PennDOT Project Manager, at dmitch@pa.gov, or 717-772-0034 . Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201 .

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018