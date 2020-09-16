Route 3034 McMillan Road, Route 3004 McLaughlin Run Road Gas Line Installation Work Begins Thursday in Upper St. Clair

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing gas line installation work on Routes 3034 (McMillan Road) and 3004 (McLaughlin Run Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County will begin Thursday, September 17 weather permitting.

Single-lane restrictions will occur at the intersection of McMillan Road and McLaughlin Run Road weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through mid-October as crews from D&M Contracting conduct gas line installation work. Flaggers will assist motorists through the work zone.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #