Bethel Road Loop at U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) Reduced to One Lane Next Week for Soil Boring in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA — The loop road between Bethel Road and U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) at the Bethel Road Interchange in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County will be reduced to a single lane with flaggers on Monday, September 21, through Friday, September 25, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, for soil borings, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The soil borings are part of the advance engineering activities underway for the upcoming U.S. 322 Section CSX project to replace the bridge over Bethel Road and CSX railroad and improve the Bethel Road Interchange. Section CSX, which is scheduled to be under construction in late 2021, is one of four separate contracts that make up PennDOT’s U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) improvement project.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel through the work area or to use an alternate route as significant backups are expected in both directions.

PennDOT began construction in early 2017 on the first-of-three mainline projects (Section 101) to widen and reconstruct U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from U.S. 1 (Baltimore Pike) to just east of Route 452 (Market Street) in Concord, Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County.

PennDOT’s contractor is currently in the third-and-final stage of construction on the Section 101 project, which is scheduled to be completed in late 2020.

Design engineering continues on two additional projects (Section 102, 103) that will finish the widening and reconstruction of U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) from east of Clayton Park Drive through the Route 452 (Market Street) in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

