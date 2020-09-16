Former Graduate Returns to Edgewood Children’s Ranch to Serve as Executive Director
I’m honored to be able to give back to the organization that inspired me to change the direction of my life for the better.”ORLANDO, FL, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Edgewood Children’s Ranch board of directors has announced the selection of Central Florida business owner Bruce Jordan as its new executive director.
— Bruce Jordan
“We’re very pleased that Bruce is willing and able to commit his experience as a business owner to his new role,” says Edgewood Children’s Ranch Chairman of the Board Thomas Tukdarian. “He has a long history with the Ranch and truly has a passion for our mission.”
“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” says Jordan. “But I’m looking forward to applying all the knowledge and experience that Kymera has afforded me over the years to help bring growth and additional funding to such a deserving program — and such deserving children and families.”
Before accepting his new position, Jordan was a managing partner at Kymera, a successful marketing and digital advertising agency, and had owned Inspiration Media, a thriving digital media company. Through his transition, Jordan will serve as a consultant advisor at Kymera.
As a child, Jordan himself was an at-risk youth who benefitted from the Edgewood Children’s Ranch program, which to this day continues to focus on the development of personal accountability, dependability, discipline and the Christian faith. Jordan’s cottage parent was Stuart Eldridge, a 37-year employee of Edgewood Children’s Ranch and its most recent executive director, who passed away unexpectedly earlier this year.
“I had a special bond with the Ranch and with Stuart,” Jordan says. "He and I often talked about how I might step into his shoes one day. Regretfully, that day came far too soon; however, I’m honored to be able to give back to the organization that inspired me to change the direction of my life for the better.”
About Edgewood Children’s Ranch
Since 1966, the Edgewood Children’s Ranch has equipped and empowered at-risk children and their families with the education and structure needed to live a purposeful and transformed life. The residential program for behaviorally challenged children in Central Florida emphasizes the development of responsibility, accountability, self-control and faith. Children live in family-style, cottage homes and attend a private Christian school, Edgewood Ranch Academy, also located on the Ranch’s 110 lakefront acres.
Bruce Jordan
Edgewood Children’s Ranch
+1 407-295-2464
email us here