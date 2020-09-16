Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
OM 20-45 Finnegan v. Scituate School Committee – Violation found

Complainant alleged that the School Committee violated the OMA when it failed to timely post minutes of its July 7, 2020 meeting on the Secretary of State's website. The School Committee conceded that its July 7, 2020 meeting minutes were not timely posted on the Secretary of State's website, and accordingly we found a violation. This Office did not find evidence of a willful or knowing violation, nor did we find injunctive relief appropriate since the minutes have now been posted. VIOLATION FOUND

