Global Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market Is Expected to Reach USD 13.63 billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market by Equipment (Single Wafer Spray System, Single Wafer Cryogenic System, Batch Immersion Cleaning System, Batch Spray Cleaning System, Scrubber), Wafer Size (≤150mm, 200mm, 300mm), Application (MEMs, CIS, Memory, RF Device, LED, Interposer, Logic, Others), Region Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

Newark, NJ, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global wafer cleaning equipment market is expected to grow from USD 6.36 billion in 2019 and to reach USD 13.63 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The wafer cleaning equipment market is witnessing significant growth from the past years. This growth is attributed to the growing usage of micro-electrochemical systems, rising semiconductor and electronics sector. Rising demand for smartphones, technological advancement in the cleaning procedure, the growing trend for silicon-based sensors in IoT for wafers in 3D structure are expected to propel market growth for wafer cleaning equipment. The growing adoption of MEMs technology in patient monitoring devices is expected to influence market growth.

Wafer cleaning equipment refers to the removal of particles from the semiconductor surface without altering the surface’s quality. The water's surface must be maintained and not affected so that corrosion or pitting, roughness, negates the results of the wafer cleaning process. The wafer cleaning is essential to remove the residues and improve the semiconductors' performance and various other applications. The removal of smaller particles during the cleaning process is difficult due to the decreasing size of the semiconductors. Wafer cleaning techniques are used in different electronic equipment that process wafers in different groups known as batch wafer and an individual group known as single wafer cleaning.

The global wafer cleaning equipment market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to the increase in the usage of consumer electronic devices like smartphones and tablets and a huge demand for electronics manufacturing and semiconductor devices in developing regions. The miniature designs of MEMs are a major factor contributing to the adoption of wafer cleaning equipment in various applications. The factors restraining market growth are changing quality standards and environmental concerns due to the emission of hazardous gasses and chemicals during the wafer cleaning process. Rising demand for wafers in 3D technology provides market growth opportunities. However, delaying of investment plans for capacity expansion by wafer manufacturer due to the pandemic may hamper the market growth.

Key players operating in global wafer cleaning equipment market include Tokyo Electron Limited, SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd., LAM Research, Applied Materials, Entregris Inc., Modutek Corporation, PVA TePLA AG, Shibaura Mechatronics Corporation, Semes Co. Ltd., and Veeco Instruments. To gain a significant market share in the global wafer cleaning equipment market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership. Semes Co. Ltd. and Tokyo Electron Limited are some of the leading manufacturers in wafer cleaning equipment.

For instance, in May 2019, CELLESTA Pro SPM single wafer cleaning system for cleaning and wet metal etching was launched by Tokyo Electron. It is expected to be 1.5 times more productive than the other and help customers boost their cleanroom efficiency.

In July 2019, Applied Materials announced acquiring Kokusai Electric Corporation for USD 2.2 billion, a leading player in providing high-productivity batch processing systems and services for foundry, memory, and logic customers. This acquisition will help the company to expand its global services business and strengthen customer support capabilities.

Batch spray cleaning segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 28.13% in the year 2019

On the basis of equipment, the global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into a single wafer spray system, a single wafer cryogenic system, a batch immersion cleaning system, a batch spray cleaning system, and scrubber. Batch spray cleaning segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 28.13% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the system's benefits, including processing multiple wafers at a time, saving time, and cleaning costs.

300mm segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 49.2% in the year 2019

On the basis of wafer size, the global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into ≤150mm, 200mm, and 300mm. 300mm segment dominated the market and held the largest share of 49.2% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to increasing LED applications' adoption due to greater yield and growing use of these wafers in MEMs, IC, and various other applications.

LED segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2019

On the basis of application, the global wafer cleaning equipment market is segmented into MEMs, CIS, memory, RF device, LED, interposer, logic, and others. LED segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 31.7% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to the increasing demand for LED for a short duration, and increasing market for wafer cleaning once the manufacturing process regains smoothly.

Regional Segment of Wafer Cleaning Equipment Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

On the basis of geography, the global wafer cleaning equipment market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The market in the Asia-Pacific region held a major share of 29.8% in the year 2019. This growth is attributed to advancements in semiconductor capabilities in emerging economies like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. Other factors like favorable economic conditions, high prevalence of wafer and IC manufacturing firms in the region is expected to witness significant growth.

About the report:

The global wafer cleaning equipment market is analysed on the basis of value (USD billion). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insights of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitors’ position grid analysis.

