Mayor Bowser Marks Major Affordable Housing Milestone with Construction Coming to Completion for The Residences at St. Elizabeths East

(Washington, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED), along with development partners Anacostia Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) and Flaherty & Collins Properties, announced the final buildings of The Residences at St. Elizabeths East are nearing completion. The $107 million historic adaptive reuse development includes 202 affordable homes and 50 market rate homes on the St. Elizabeths East Campus, providing high-quality, affordable housing to the Congress Heights neighborhood in Ward 8.

“The St. Elizabeths East Campus is brimming with potential for the District to be bold and innovative when it comes to building and delivering housing for families and residents across the income spectrum,” said Mayor Bowser. “With this newest project nearing completion, we remain focused on ensuring that Ward 8 residents not only are benefiting from new housing, but also the new amenities and opportunities that are coming to the site.”

Located at 1201 Oak Drive, SE, adjacent to the Entertainment and Sports Arena, The Residences at St. Elizabeths East was the renovation of seven historic buildings totaling 354,000 square feet of rental units. The Residences are comprised of 252 studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, including affordable units for households earning up to 50% of the median family income (MFI), which is $58,600 for a family of four. The affordable units include 19 units available up to 30% of the MFI, inclusive of 13 permanent supportive units, and 183 units available for 31-50% of the MFI; and another 50 market rate units.

“Our goal with every DMPED-led project is to provide for the best economic and community benefit possible,” said Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development John Falcicchio. “The momentum on this campus is picking up – after the excitement around the opening of the Entertainment and Sports Arena in 2018 – and now completion of the first housing community on site, we look forward to delivering even more for the Congress Heights community at St. Elizabeths East Campus.”

Buildings E and F of the Residences at St Elizabeths East are scheduled for final completion in September and October, respectively, with final close-out of the project occurring by year-end. Additionally, the development is currently 55 percent preleased, with a projection of being 75 percent leased upon project completion in early October and 100 percent leased by year-end. Amenities for residents include a fitness center, clubroom, secured parking, and community areas including a playground, recreational area, and outdoor grilling area. For more information, visit steapts.com.

“We are thrilled to approach project completion for The Residences at St. Elizabeths East,” said David Flaherty, CEO of Flaherty & Collins Properties. “We could not have done this project without Mayor Bowser’s incredible support of the project and the community and we look forward to serving residents at St. Elizabeths East for a long time and doing more high-quality developments in the neighborhood.”

The transformation of the St. Elizabeths East campus started with the RISE Center and Gateway Pavilion and followed with Mayor Bowser’s opening of the Entertainment and Sports Arena (ESA). The ESA was the first project completed in the St. Elizabeths East campus redevelopment since 2018, making the Residences at St. Elizabeths East the second major completion in the redevelopment efforts. Other projects currently underway: construction will begin this fall on a new 750-space parking garage behind the ESA; the stabilization of the Historic Barn and Horse Stable; a new facility to replace the 801 East Men’s Shelter are currently under construction by the Department of General Services. The redevelopment also includes construction of the District Towns at St. Elizabeths East townhome project and the new Whitman Walker Health’s new health care facility on Parcel 17, which are expected to start construction next year

Mayor Bowser reaffirmed her commitment to investments in affordable housing with her Fiscal Year 2021 budget, recognizing that both short- and long-term efforts must be ongoing to preserve housing affordability and stability for all District residents. The Mayor’s FY21 budget includes an investment of $100 million in the Housing Production Trust Fund – for the sixth consecutive year – and a $1 million investment in the Housing Preservation Fund.

At the start of her second term, Mayor Bowser set a bold goal to deliver an additional 36,000 units of housing – including at least 12,000 units of affordable housing – by 2025. From January 2019 through July 2020, the District has produced 10,658 units, of which 1,692 are affordable. You can track the District’s progress toward #36000by2025 at open.dc.gov/36000by2025.