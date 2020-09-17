Vacation Rental Game Changer Comes Just in Time as Industry Pivots More Towards Self-Management of Properties

New Association for Short-Term Rental Homeowners

Short-term rental homeowners are a quickly growing lodging segment. There are 10 million short-term rental homeowners globally; they need a professional community. ASTRHO fills that need.” — Heather Richer, ASTRHO President

ALEXANDRIA, VA – (September 9, 2020) — https://astrho.org/

Homeowners seeking to find education and resources related to marketing, operations, or investment help can now easily find it all in one place. ASTRHO.ORG provides eLearning courses, local and regional community discussion boards, relevant news updates, and networking opportunities. ASTRHO.org serves as an aggregator of the fragmented information, tools, and solutions available to short-term rental homeowners.

In an effort to bolster the launch, ASTRHO will be hosting its first ever live, virtual event on September 22nd at 9AM PST. This event is geared towards new members, along with those looking to become members and will offer chats with a wide array of industry experts. From current members who have found success self-managing their investment properties to partners and supporters, the speakers include authorities in the short-term rental space. Highlights of the online event include sessions hosted by VRBO, Vacation Rental Formula, SecondHomeHQ, Kennedy Training Network, SynchBNB and Proper Insurance. More speakers will be added to the line-up as well.

Online event attendees will get an overview of the community and the organization’s big purpose. ASTRHO will spotlight homeowner members and introduce supporting industry leaders and experts. The event is open to both members and non-members.

In addition, ASTRHO is offering homeowners a free 14-day trial period, and ongoing membership of $10 per month or $100 per year. Members will have the opportunity to participate in specialized topics and groups. ASTRHO will ensure members are informed on legal and regulatory discussions and made aware of how they can get involved. Building give-back programs that support homeowners is a key pillar. Perks of being a member include product and service discounts, free educational courses, and access to industry experts. ASTRHO was founded by a women-led team with formal education and over 50 years of combined career experience in lodging, hospitality, and short-term and vacation rentals.

To learn more about the launch event or to become a member, visit https://astrho.org/.

About ASTRHO

ASTRHO is a not-for-profit professional development and education community and was founded specifically for the short-term and vacation rental homeowner. The association’s purpose is to bring together like-minded individuals and companies with a shared interest in offering safe, legal, and successful short-term rentals for owners, guests, and vendors. ASTRHO understands the importance of professional hospitality, innovation, and recognizes this is an ever-evolving space. As a not-for-profit, building give-back programs that support the homeowner is a key pillar of the organization. ASTRHO welcomes existing and aspiring short-term rental homeowners, corporate solution and service providers, and academic experts in hospitality and relevant disciplines.

To learn more, please visit: www.ASTRHO.org, follow @theASTRHO on Facebook and Instagram, and LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/astrho

