Charles Crohare joins UNCLE Credit Union to grow Business Banking Division with focus on local business needs

/EIN News/ -- LIVERMORE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCLE Credit Union, serving four counties in the eastern region of the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Valley, is proud to announce that Charles Crohare has been appointed to lead the organization’s business banking initiatives. As AVP, Business Banking Manager, Crohare will focus on expanding the role of the credit union as a vital resource and trusted financial partner for local small businesses.



“An industry veteran of over three decades and fourth-generation stakeholder of a family-operated agribusiness with deep roots in his Livermore Valley hometown, Charles brings a wealth of expertise as a banking executive and business owner to the program,” said UNCLE Credit Union Senior Vice President of Member Services, Dree Johnson. “His unique background has contributed to an exceptional ability to perceive and successfully address the big-picture financial needs and challenges of those whose livelihoods are based on owning or running a small business, whether they are just starting out, managing day-to-day operations or entering a growth phase.”

Before joining UNCLE Credit Union, Crohare was VP, Relationship Manager for Heritage Bank of Commerce, a post he assumed following a 2018 merger with Tri-Valley Bank. Prior to the merger, he served as VP, Commercial Loan Officer of Tri-Valley Bank, where he worked for over 13 years. Crohare also held varied leadership roles at Bank of the West from 1983 to 2005, including VP, Branch Manager of the Livermore office.

Throughout his banking career, Crohare has maintained an active involvement in nearly all aspects of his family’s ranch and olive oil operation, Olivina LLC. Established in 1939, the business is now the largest and longest-running producer of California extra virgin premium olive oil in the region. Crohare’s history of service and leadership also extends to his work with local nonprofits and initiatives dedicated to providing essential community services. He is Board Treasurer and Past President of the Rotarian Foundation of Livermore, as well as Board Treasurer for Las Positas College Foundation. In addition, Crohare has served as Chairman for Alameda County’s Partnership for Land Conservation and Stewardship, and has held principal roles on the boards of Hope Hospice of Dublin, California and CAPE, Inc.

About UNCLE Credit Union

Established in 1957, UNCLE Credit Union is an over $541 million, full-service financial institution serving approximately 29,000 members. The organization offers the benefits of credit union membership and a full array of financial services to anyone who lives, works, worships, or attends school in Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin and Stanislaus counties. UNCLE has six financial centers located in the San Francisco Bay Area and the Central Valley, along with an additional 5,600 branches and more than 30,000 surcharge-free ATMs available through participation in the CO-OP Shared Branching Network. Members also have access to a full array of online and mobile banking services. UNCLE Credit Union is renowned for its community involvement, professional and personalized service and unwavering commitment to helping members achieve their financial goals. To learn more, visit www.unclecu.org .

CONTACT:

Jennifer Hall

408.406.6251

jh@stonemediaconsulting.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f638a802-aeaa-4b36-8dbc-1dfdc754bdcd