NANO-X IMAGING ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Nano-X Imaging Ltd. on Behalf of Nano-X Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) on behalf of Nano-X stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Nano-X has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 15, 2020, Citron Research (“Citron”) published a report entitled “Nano-X Imaging (NNOX) A Complete Farce on the Market.” The Citron report described a series of red flags surrounding Nano-X, with Citron ultimately concluding that “this $3 billion company is nothing more than a science project with a simple rendering, minimal R&D, fake customers, no FDA approval, and fraudulent claims that are beyond the realm of possibility.”

Following publication of the Citron report, Nano-X’s stock price fell sharply on September 15, 2020, to close at $38.00 per share.

