Auditor General DePasquale Releases Audits for Volunteer Firefighters’ Relief Associations in Four Counties

HARRISBURG (Sept. 16, 2020) – Auditor General Eugene DePasquale today announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations (VFRAs) in Bucks, Montgomery, Snyder and Washington counties.

“Relief associations help to provide essential life-saving equipment, critical training and insurance for thousands of volunteer firefighters and emergency service providers,” DePasquale said. “Because state aid only goes so far, please remember to support local first responders.”

State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.

The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.

Bucks County

Lower Southampton VFRA – No findings.

Montgomery County

Centre Square VFRA – No findings.

Upper Salford VFRA

Complied with applicable state laws, contracts, bylaws and administrative procedures as they relate to the receipt of state aid and the expenditure of relief association funds, except for four findings: inadequate relief association bylaws and failure to adhere to bylaws, inappropriate ownership of rescue boat and trailer, failure to maintain a complete and accurate membership roster and noncompliance with prior audit recommendation for failure to maintain a complete and accurate equipment roster.

As a result of the audit, VFRA officials agreed to change the titles of the boat and trailer to the relief association’s name.

Snyder County

Beaver Springs VFRA – No findings.

Washington County

Stockdale VFRA – No findings.

