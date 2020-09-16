Streaming Live From Los Angles, September 18, 2020, Kidarah's Worldwide Release Of Her Hot New Single. "Anybody Says"

Lucky Fan To Receive A Kidarah Hoodie

LOS ANGLES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soultri Records announces the times and platforms for live streaming event of Kidarah’s latest single “Anybody Says,” Friday September 18, 2020, beginning 7:00pm PST and 10:00pm EST.

Kidarah’s “Stay So High” Hoodie, is a fashion must have and a lucky fan may receive this much sort after “Kidarah Fan” paraphernalia.

Founded in 2017, Soultri Records was created to represent artists who demonstrate talent beyond the normally high standard required for success. The company seeks to expose the market to the artists who are pushing the envelope to deliver next-level music to those who appreciate works that touch the soul. As one of our top artist, Kidarah exemplifies our standards for achievement, she has exhibited exceptional talent by pushing the envelope to achieve all of her goals, delivering original songs such as “Golden Sea”, “One Night”, covers and many videos to amass thousands of fans, who like Soultri Records are looking forward to the release of “Anybody Says”.