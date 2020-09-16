I-94 lane closures between I-275 and Wiard Road, Belleville Rest Area closed this weekend in Wayne County

Contact:

Agency:

Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-752-0336

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Belleville Van Buren Township

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 8 p.m.

REOPEN DATE: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday and then 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-94 will have only the left lane open from Belleville Road to Harris Road, west of Wiard Road, for concrete saw cutting, removal and replacement of concrete pavement. The exit ramps to and from Rawsonville and Wiard roads will be closed intermittently.

As part of the I-94 work, the Belleville Rest Area west of Belleville Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for concrete pavement repairs.

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound I-94 will have only one lane open from Rawsonville Road to I-275 for asphalt work, joint sealing, and diamond grinding. The exit ramps to and from Rawsonville, Belleville, and Haggerty roads will be closed intermittently, including the I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound I-275.

SAFETY BENEFIT: The concrete pavement repairs will provide a smoother and safer ride for drivers.