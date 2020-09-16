Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,925 in the last 365 days.

I-94 lane closures between I-275 and Wiard Road, Belleville Rest Area closed this weekend in Wayne County

Contact: Diane Cross, MDOT Office of Communications, 248-752-0336Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Wayne

COMMUNITIES: Belleville Van Buren Township

ROADWAY: I-94

START DATE: Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020 8 p.m.

REOPEN DATE: Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 5 a.m.

TRAFFIC DETAILS: Beginning 8 p.m. Thursday through 5 a.m. Friday and then 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, westbound I-94 will have only the left lane open from Belleville Road to Harris Road, west of Wiard Road, for concrete saw cutting, removal and replacement of concrete pavement. The exit ramps to and from Rawsonville and Wiard roads will be closed intermittently.

As part of the I-94 work, the Belleville Rest Area west of Belleville Road will be closed from 8 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday for concrete pavement repairs.

Beginning 8 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound I-94 will have only one lane open from Rawsonville Road to I-275 for asphalt work, joint sealing, and diamond grinding. The exit ramps to and from Rawsonville, Belleville, and Haggerty roads will be closed intermittently, including the I-94 ramps to northbound and southbound I-275.

Project map  

SAFETY BENEFIT: The concrete pavement repairs will provide a smoother and safer ride for drivers.

You just read:

I-94 lane closures between I-275 and Wiard Road, Belleville Rest Area closed this weekend in Wayne County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.