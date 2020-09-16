Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that it is Investigating the Boards of Directors of Rosetta Stone, Momenta, Jernigan, and Varian on behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that it is investigating potential claims on behalf of stockholders of Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST), Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA), Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP), and Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR). Additional information about each potential action can be found at the link provided.



Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE: RST)

Buyer: Cambium Learning Group

On August 31, 2020, Rosetta Stone announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Cambium for approximately $792 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Rosetta Stone stockholders will receive $30 in cash for each share of Rosetta Stone common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Rosetta Stone’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate merger agreement. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Rosetta Stone’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Rosetta Stone investigation go to: https://bespc.com/rst/ .

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA)

Buyer: Johnson & Johnson

On August 19, 2020, Momenta announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by JNJ for approximately $6.5 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Momenta’s stockholders will receive $52.50 in cash for each share of Momenta common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the second half of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Momenta’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Momenta’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Momenta investigation go to: https://bespc.com/mnta/ .

Jernigan Capital, Inc. (NYSE: JCAP)

Buyer: NexPoint Advisors, L.P.

On August 3, 2020, Jernigan announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by NexPoint Advisors for approximately $900 million. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Jernigan’s stockholders will receive $17.30 in cash for each share of Jernigan common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Jernigan’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Indeed, Jernigan shares have recently traded well above the merger consideration of $17.30 per share. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Jernigan’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Jernigan investigation go to: https://bespc.com/jcap/.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE: VAR)

Buyer: Siemens Healthineers AG

On August 2, 2020, Varian announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Siemens Healthineers for approximately $16.4 billion. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Varian’s stockholders will receive $177.50 in cash for each share of Varian common stock owned. The deal is scheduled to close in the first half of 2021.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that Varian’s board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for Varian’s stockholders.

To learn more about the Varian investigation go to: https://bespc.com/var/ .

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.