Tri-State Office Furniture Provides Free Safe Office Space Planning & Design Consultations

An industry leader in office space planning and design is providing consultations at no cost.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Pittsburgh-based Tri-State Office Furniture, Inc. announced today that it is providing free safe office space planning and design consultations.

"Tri-state Office Furniture, Inc. and Tri-state Office Furniture Express support local businesses by providing affordable office furniture solutions," said Ed Meyer, CEO of Tri-state.

Meyer went on to point out that his company has safe office solutions to help businesses and individuals transition back to work.

"Not only do we care what your office furniture is going to look like; we care how it's going to work, and the best part is it's free," Meyer stressed, before adding “if you're feeling overwhelmed, you're not alone. In fact, the average person spends eight hours a day at work. That's half of most people’s waking hours.”

Meyer said, “Offices should be beautiful, comfortable, and also function well.”

With more than 30 years of experience, the Tri-state Office Furniture's design team can help.

Our design team has serviced thousands of customers over the past decades. View past projects to see an example of the company's installations.

As to how customers rate Tri-State Office Furniture Inc., after working with Office Design Consultant, Kira, customer Nicole Garcia, described the furniture as "beautiful."

"Everything looks great," Nicole says, "Your guys did a really nice job putting everything together. The furniture is beautiful. I'm glad I went with the mahogany color."

But she isn't the only one. Another customer, Mari Addakatla, described Tri-State Office Furniture Inc. as having the helpful and knowledgeable service.

"I used Tri-state Office Furniture in Charleston for my home office. They were extremely helpful and knowledgeable. I worked with Carlee and she was able to help me pick out the perfect furniture and I absolutely love how everything turned out. I would highly recommend it to anyone needing office furniture!."

For more information, please visit tristateofficefurniture.com/about-used-office-furniture-pittsburgh and https://www.tristateofficefurniture.com/design-services-used-office-furniture-pittsburgh/interior-design/.

###

About Tri-State Office Furniture

We have the largest selection of new, remanufactured, and quality used office furniture in the tri-state area. Tri-State Office Furniture is an authorized furniture dealer with a huge selection of closeout furniture. Contemporary, traditional, and transitional styles are available. From healthcare, corporate to residential projects, we can handle any space imaginable.

Contact Details:

Ed Meyer

1 Sexton Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15136

United States

Phone: (855) 885-3375 (DESK)

Source: Tri-State Office Furniture, Inc.