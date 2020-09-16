First of three weekend closures in Montesano for SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge scheduled

Tina Werner, communications, 360-704-3270

Total closure starts Friday evening, Sept. 25, and lasts all weekend

MONTESANO – Work to rehabilitate the 1950s-era State Route 107 Chehalis River Bridge in Montesano will reach a key milestone during the last weekend of September. In order to reach that milestone, travelers will want to plan ahead for a total bridge closure and adjust travel plans.

Contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the highway approaching the bridge to switch traffic onto the newly constructed portion, reconfigure concrete barrier and make adjustments to the temporary traffic signal.

The move to the new bridge portion requires traffic to be completely off the roadway, away from heavy machinery. Emergency response vehicles will not be able to pass through the construction zone.

Travelers will be detoured via US 101 through Cosmopolis – a roughly 10-mile detour.

SR 107 Chehalis River Bridge Closure Details:

6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, to 6 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28

Future weekend closures will be announced in advance as they are scheduled. Two additional weekend closures remain.

While travelers will detour via US 101 through Cosmopolis, WSDOT would like to remind travelers that Grays Harbor County Roads Department is also conducting pavement repairs along Blue Slough Road through late fall, a popular cut through between both highways during this time.

The bridge rehabilitation project, which has been underway since spring 2019, replaces deteriorating timber that supports the roadway leading up to the bridge, installs modern safety rails and repaints the entire steel structure to protect against corrosion.

WSDOT crews are making good progress on the bridge rehabilitation and expect to have work wrapped up late spring 2021.

Advance information about roadwork on state highways in Grays Harbor County is available online. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.