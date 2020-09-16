CRISIS RESIDENTIAL ASSOCIATION HOSTS MENTAL HEALTH CRISIS CONFERENCE OCTOBER 14 & 15, 2020
Behavioral Health Crisis Providers and Thought Leaders Gather for First Virtual ConferenceGRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Crisis Residential Association is proud to host its 3rd annual Crisis Residential Conference October 14th & 15th. Due to the uncertain and ongoing health impact of COVID-19, CRA will be hosting the conference virtually, making our sessions accessible to a national and international audience.
The Crisis Residential Conference brings together the best ideas in residential alternatives to psychiatric hospitalization. Boasting a spectacular lineup of nationally recognized speakers and thought leaders, attendees will learn about innovations and best practices in the field of behavioral health crisis care.
CRA is pleased to host Dr. Margie Balfour of Connections Health Solutions and Dr. Tia Dole of The Trevor Project as our keynote speakers. The conference also boasts an exceptional lineup of panels and workshops with innovators and influencers in crisis services, including leaders from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Administration (SAMHSA), The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), The National Empowerment Center, and several prominent service providers.
We invite all those working in the field of behavioral health crisis care to join us for an invigorating time of learning, connection, and fellowship. Registration, sponsorship, and event updates can be found at https://www.crisisresidentialassociation.org/conference.html.
About the Crisis Residential Association
The Crisis Residential Association exists to support the operational and clinical functions of Crisis Residential programs around the world. Rooted in the values of empathy, recovery, and continuous improvement, the association seeks to connect providers with the best ideas in behavioral health treatment to transform the way people receive mental health care.
If you would like more information about this virtual conference or would like to sponsor, please contact Travis Atkinson at 616-914-0985 or email at crisisresidentialnetwork.com .
