Nationally Recognized Substance Treatment Organization Marks National Recovery Month with New Identity

Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic, a nationally recognized addiction treatment center, announces its new name: National Capital Treatment and Recovery.

ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In concert with National Recovery Month, Phoenix House Mid-Atlantic announces its new name, National Capital Treatment and Recovery (NCTR). The name reflects the organization’s local origins and national reputation and better tells the story of its ultimate mission: to save lives and heal communities. They are also approaching a huge, multi-year fundraising milestone of $1 million for their patient treatment funds. These critical funds allow NCTR to support the exploding need for services exacerbated by COVID, and to treat anyone, regardless of financial circumstance.

NCTR was founded 58 years ago this month as Alcohol Rehabilitation Incorporated (ARI) by Arlington community leaders and was primarily focused on helping people from all walks of life with alcoholism. Since then, over 50,000 patients have gone through its programs, and the organization has evolved and improved its staff, tools, training, and resources to meet the changing needs of the community and those needing treatment for substance use disorders. Today, NCTR is one of the foremost addiction treatment centers in the region and a nationally recognized leader in the treatment of opioid addiction. They are innovating at the intersection of the opioid and COVID-19 crises, seeing a huge increase in demand for their services driven by those suffering in isolation because of the novel coronavirus.

Deborah S. Taylor, NCTR’s President and Chief Executive Officer, explained “As National Capital Treatment & Recovery, we will carry on our tradition of excellence in care, while enhancing how we meet the growing crisis of opioid addiction.” Having led the organization since 1989, Ms. Taylor has been responsible for the agency’s growth to its current eight treatment programs, serving over 2,000 individuals per year. A psychiatric nurse certified in Chemical Dependency, Ms. Taylor is a recognized expert and leader in the field. Most notably, she has received the Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors Distinguished Service Award, the National Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors Legislative Achievement Award, and the VSIAS Visionary Leadership Award. She has served as a Board Member of the Arlington Committee of 100, on the Leadership Arlington Board of Regents, and as the Chair of the Partnership for a Healthier Arlington Committee on Teenage Binge Drinking and Serious Drug Use.

“Our commitment to our patients and their families has never wavered. No matter our name, we have successfully evolved over 58 years of service by adapting to the changing needs of the patients we serve, taking the lessons from the past to continually inform and enhance our future. We are consistently incorporating new methods of proven treatment practices to improve our outcomes.” This change – including an updated strategic plan, mission, vision, and name – reflects this evolution, as well as the scope and caliber of the organization.

NCTR began in 1962 as Alcohol Rehabilitation Incorporated (ARI). Formed by community leaders in Arlington, Va., with support from Bill Wilson, a founder of Alcoholics Anonymous, ARI primarily focused on helping people with alcoholism. By the 1970’s, as drugs became more readily available, ARI expanded to address this crisis, and the Board of Directors changed the name to Vanguard Services Unlimited. In 2010, they joined Phoenix House, a large and well-known national organization. This affiliation allowed the organization to focus on patient care and increase the number of patients served. In 2019, the Board of Directors revisited the organizational structure and strategic direction and made the decision to begin a new chapter as an independent organization, thus ending the affiliation with Phoenix House.

Headquartered in Arlington, Va., NCTR serves patients from Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Delaware, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and across the country. NCTR offers a full continuum of care, from intensive residential services to outpatient services for everyone – no matter their financial situation. As the oldest and one of the most successful nonprofit treatment agencies in the D.C. Metro area, NCTR is proud to offer help and healing to people struggling with addiction and its associated stigma, isolation, and depression. They have helped thousands of men, women and young adults overcome their substance use problems, rejoin their families, and lead productive, fulfilling lives.

