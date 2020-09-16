M&A Next Symposium returns for 2020 with the best of the AEC industry’s firm leaders, investors, and advisors

This fully virtual symposium is designed to provide M&A education and practical application through expert panel conversation and focused research and insights to connect leaders from across the country.

/EIN News/ -- Fayetteville, AR, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reserve your seat at the table as Zweig Group’s thought leaders share insights and valuable context gained from working with AEC firms of all sizes across the country and provide deep learning through an engaging experience focused on current and “next” practices in the world of AEC industry M&A. This fully virtual symposium, led by Zweig Group’s managing principal, Jamie Claire Kiser, is designed to provide M&A education and practical application through expert panel conversation and focused research and insights to connect leaders from across the country.

AEC firm leaders and partners with all levels of experience in M&A will benefit from this mix of education, practical application, and panels with seasoned experts. The format of this event is designed to start with Zweig Group’s data and expertise and take it down from the academic to the practical as we explore topics including COVID-related valuation impacts, negotiation and relationship building, best practice letters of intent, data considerations, and proactive integration strategies.

This fully virtual “conference-in-a-conference” will take place within Zweig Group’s ElevateAEC Virtual Experience. The M&A Next Symposium is presented in partnership with sponsor Unanet/Clearview and will be conducted in four hour-long sessions conducted once per week, beginning Thursday, October 22nd and concluding Thursday, November 12th.

"Building on the success of our first M&A Next Symposium, this year's agenda and topics are truly going to capture the "Next" part of the program design, as we have all had to change and adapt quickly to the changing deal-making climate,” says Kiser, “With a roster of speakers who have all continued to pursue M&A during 2020, we will take the challenge of a virtual experience and make it as relevant to timeless best practices as it is to real-time, finger-on-the-pulse insights into AEC mergers and acquisitions."

Speakers include AEC firm leaders, investors, and advisors, bringing combined wisdom gained from hundreds of transactions:

Essi Najafi, Managing Principal – Salas O’Brien

Darin Anderson, CEO – Salas O’Brien

Lucas Hayden, Director of Product Marketing - Unanet A/E, powered by Clearview

Peter Devereaux, Chairman and CEO - HED

Philip Smith, Endurance Partners

Peter Grupp, Associate Attorney, Lawson and Weitzen, LLP

Tracey Eaves, Valuation Advisory – Zweig Group

Jamie Claire Kiser, Managing Principal – Zweig Group

Special topics include:

State of the AEC M&A Climate

Keys to Success: Hot Takes

Private Equity Perspectives

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and COVID-19

Data Considerations for M&A

Letter of Intent: The Framework of the Deal

Anatomy of a Deal

For more information about this event, visit this link: https://zweiggroup.myshopify.com/collections/webinars/products/m-a-next-symposium-virtual-symposium-starting-october-22-2020?variant=36265132753047

For more information about the 2020 Elevate AEC Experience, visit: https://www.zweiggroup.com/virtual-conference/

