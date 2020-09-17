Milestone’s Sept. 26 Premier Firearms Auction offers hundreds of prized Colts and Winchesters, military and police arms

Cased, factory engraved Colt 4in nickel Python .357 Magnum in like-new, unfired condition in walnut Colt display case. Factory letter states gun was shipped to buyer in 1979. Estimate $7,000-$9,000

Antique 1897 Colt .32-caliber ‘New Police’ revolver with American-scroll engraving by Cuno Helfricht. Solid 99% gun with near-mint bore and action. Comes in modern Colt walnut fitted case. Estimate $7,000-$10,000

Antique Cuno Helfricht-engraved Colt Navy .41-caliber revolver, pearl stocks with carved steer head. Shipped in 1897. Estimate $8,000-$12,000

Remington Beals Navy revolver made only in the years 1861-62, .36 bore, 7¼ in barrel, exquisite engraving attributed to L.D. Nimscke. Arguably the finest, most highly decorated revolver of its type extant. Estimate $12,500-$17,500