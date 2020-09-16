Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 16 September 2020, 6 pm
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (1,366,236) deaths (33,065), and recoveries (1,117,386) by region:
Central (56,511 cases; 1,065 deaths; 48,923 recoveries): Burundi (472; 1; 448), Cameroon (20,271; 415; 18,837), CAR (4,772; 62; 1,828), Chad (1,087; 81; 944), Congo (4,934; 88; 3,887), DRC (10,414; 267; 9,827), Equatorial Guinea (5,000; 83; 4,496), Gabon (8,654; 53; 7,785), Sao Tome & Principe (907; 15; 871)
Eastern (154,303; 3,048; 86,605): Comoros (467; 7; 446), Djibouti (5,396; 61; 5,333), Eritrea (364; 0; 305), Ethiopia (65,486; 1,035; 25,988), Kenya (36,301; 634; 23,364), Madagascar (15,871; 215; 14,482), Mauritius (362; 10; 337), Rwanda (4,624; 22; 2,767), Seychelles (140; 0; 136), Somalia (3,390; 98; 2,812), South Sudan (2,592; 49; 1,294), Sudan (13,535; 836; 6,759), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (5,266; 60; 2,404)
Northern (278,883; 9,613; 213,063): Algeria (48,737; 1,632; 34,385), Egypt (101,340; 5,679; 85,745), Libya (23,515; 368; 12,762), Mauritania (7,319; 161; 6,839), Morocco (90,324; 1,648; 71,047), Tunisia (7,623; 123; 2,262), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (25; 2; 23)
Southern (706,852; 16,798; 623,220): Angola (3,569; 139; 1,332), Botswana (2,463; 11; 575), Eswatini (5,128; 101; 4,401), Lesotho (1,327; 33; 687), Malawi (5,704; 178; 3,764), Mozambique (5,713; 37; 3,181), Namibia (9,964; 108; 7,502), South Africa (651,521; 15,641; 583,126), Zambia (13,887; 326; 12,869), Zimbabwe (7,576; 224; 5,783)
Western (169,687; 2,541; 145,575): Benin (2,267, 40; 1,942), Burkina Faso (1,733; 56; 1,141), Cape Verde (4,904; 46; 4,294), Cote d'Ivoire (19,100; 120; 18,228), Gambia (3,428; 105; 1,737), Ghana (45,655; 294; 44,797), Guinea (10,111; 63; 9,444), Guinea-Bissau (2,275; 39; 1,327), Liberia (1,327; 82; 1,214), Mali (2,940; 128; 2,302), Niger (1,180; 69; 1,104), Nigeria (56,478; 1,088; 44,430), Senegal (14,568; 299; 10,756), Sierra Leone (2,126; 72; 1,640), Togo (1,595; 40; 1,219)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).