Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. Announces Investigation of Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:AIMT), Akcea Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ:AKCA), BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BMCH), and Cancer Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ:CGIX)

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AIMT to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share.

If you are a AIMT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of AKCA to Ionis for $18.15 per share in cash.

If you are a AKCA investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMCH) - Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BMCH to Builders FirstSource, Inc.

If you are a BMCH or BLDR investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX)

Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the merger of CGIX with StemoniX, Inc.

If you are a CGIX investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.  The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780.  Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone:  516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com

