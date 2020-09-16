Small business owners invited to register for 7th annual Lieutenant Governor’s Conference on Small Business Development

Virtual conference to be held Oct. 6-8

MADISON, WI. SEPT. 16, 2020 – Wisconsin small business owners are invited to register for the Lieutenant Governor’s Small Business Academy conference. This event will run from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Oct. 6 -7 and from 8:30 a.m. until noon on Oct. 8.

This multi-day virtual conference focuses on providing Wisconsin entrepreneurs and startups with an opportunity to connect with financial and technical resource providers, learn the tools needed to start and grow a business, and network with their peers.

“The Lieutenant Governor’s Conference on Small Business Development is an opportunity for new and aspiring business owners to find resources, opportunities and connections with other entrepreneurs,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), the state’s lead economic development organization. “We look forward to working with our many partners for this event in order to provide access to important knowledge, resources and relationships that support the growth of Wisconsin small businesses.”

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes is scheduled to deliver the keynote address emphasizing the importance of small business to the state’s economy. The program will also include presentations by successful entrepreneurs as well as breakout sessions following two tracks: Starting Your Business or Growing Your Business. Participants will have the opportunity to choose their breakout session, which will be led by a subject-area expert.

A number of local resource and economic development organizations will be on hand to provide information about small business support services they offer. Participants will also have the opportunity to connect with others and discuss topics related to specific industry clusters including childcare, retail, construction, agriculture, hospitality/entertainment and online businesses.

Information about the agenda and program details will be added later, and an update will be sent to anyone already registered. To register for this event, click here. Contact info@sbeacademy.com with any questions.

This program is presented by WEDC in partnership with the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center, the Wisconsin Procurement Institute, the Ethnic & Diverse Business Coalition, the Small Business Transportation Resource Center, the U.S. Department of Transportation and Wisconsin Department of Transportation.