Founded by 2 Moms, Ashlyn Lee launches To Transform How Teens and Parents Shop and Prepare for Puberty and Periods
Ashlyn Lee announces the launch of its membership service offering organic period products to tween and teen girlsSPRING LAKE, NJ, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ashlyn Lee's product line is uniquely focused on generation Z, with teen-sized pads and first period starter kits, as well as biodegradable cardboard applicator tampons with a rounded tip for ease, comfort and sustainability. Customized subscription packages are delivered monthly with free shipping.
"Teen-sized pads are difficult to find, and it's often a shameful or embarrassing experience for young girls. We want to eliminate the stigma and ensure girls don't have to settle for something ill fitting and are always prepared. I was a senior ad exec responsible for a multimillion dollar budget and still found myself out of tampons every month when my period arrived. I was tired of that mad scramble to the store only to find they didn't have the product I wanted. I don't want that to be the experience for my daughter." Explained Ashlyn Lee Co-Founder, Jackie Ramsey.
Ashlyn Lee's entire mission is centered around helping parents and their daughters navigate puberty in a way that facilitates honest communication and empowers girls as they grow and develop. Their You Got This period starter kit has everything needed for their first period, including a full month supply of teen sized day and night pads, tampons to try, an on-the-go bag and an instruction card to guide them. And with their blog of expert content from their team of partners in mental health (The Full Bloom Project), nutrition (Malina Malkani) and pediatrics (Dr. Inga Sazan), Ashlyn Lee is poised to be a one-stop-shop and supportive resource for all things puberty.
In addition to its focus on size, Ashlyn Lee recognizes that the girls it is serving care about the impact they have on the environment. The company has made the bold decision to offer only cardboard applicator tampons.
"We want to support and encourage girls to be environmentally conscious when it comes to their periods. According to the Plastic Pollution Coalition, an estimated 20 billion plastic applicators end up in landfills and oceans each year. So, choosing to use biodegradable cardboard applicators provides a meaningful way for girls to reduce their carbon footprint." said Jennifer Enslin, Co-Founder.
She added, "Our cardboard tampons are not the ones we grew up with. They have rounded, tapered tips making them easier to insert."
Ashlyn Lee is currently self-funded. Along with the impressive roster of content providers, the company has established a strong team of advisors including marketing executives Bonin Bough (Bonin Ventures), Jeremy Krell (Quip) and Lisa Scotto (Disney). In addition, former Caxton partner and current private investor, Jeff Enslin has joined as CFO to lead future capital raises.
Ashlyn Lee is a direct-to-consumer membership business for organic feminine care products. Products include a You Got This! Starter kit, and customized monthly delivery of teen and adult sized pads, tampons or combination packs. Ashlyn Lee is a one stop shop for girls and women throughout puberty. With products, information and a community of experts to guide them, girls can feel confident, informed and empowered!
