Episode 6 of “The People’s Lawyer” Podcast Available Today

The sixth episode of Attorney General Tim Fox’s “The People’s Lawyer” podcast was released today, featuring an interview between Fox and Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson.

Peterson, who co-chairs the National Association of Attorneys General’s Antitrust Committee, talks about the historical role of state attorneys general in enforcing antitrust law. On a related note, Fox and Peterson discuss allegations of price fixing in the meat packing industry and what it means for American ranchers and consumers. “This issue impacts people at every point of the food supply chain all across the country,” Attorney General Tim Fox said. “As attorneys general, we want to make sure the COVID-19 crisis doesn’t erode the progress that’s already been made in consumer protection across state and party lines over the past several decades,” Fox added. In this episode, Fox and Peterson also discuss their work to strengthen human trafficking laws in their respective states, and to help its survivors get the services they need while seeking justice and healing.

The bi-weekly podcast is produced by the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG), of which Fox is president. A total of eleven episodes will run approximately 20 – 30 minutes in length; ten will take the form of a conversation between Fox and his guests. Episodes address topics such as why careers in public service matter, consumer protection, the importance of government transparency, human trafficking, and a myriad of other issues that face states attorneys general. “The People’s Lawyer” is available for free download through Podbean and several other major streaming services. Episodes are also available on the Montana Department of Justice’s website.

Fox was elected president of NAAG on December 9, 2019. The organization was founded in 1907 to help attorneys general fulfill the responsibilities of their office and to assist in the delivery of high-quality legal services to the states and territorial jurisdictions.