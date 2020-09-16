Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Aegion Corporation to Present at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN) today announced that its President and CEO, Charles R. Gordon, will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A at the D.A. Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Virtual Conference on Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A live webcast of Mr. Gordon’s discussion is scheduled to occur at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET. Mr. Gordon and David F. Morris, Aegion’s Executive Vice President and CFO, will also host virtual meetings with institutional investors as part of the conference participation.

The fireside chat webcast and any accompanying materials will be available through Aegion’s website at www.aegion.com/investor/financial-news-resources/webcasts.

About Aegion Corporation (NASDAQ: AEGN)
Aegion combines innovative technologies with market-leading expertise to maintain, rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world. Since 1971, the Company has played a pioneering role in finding transformational solutions to rehabilitate aging infrastructure, primarily pipelines in the wastewater, water, energy, mining and refining industries. Aegion also maintains the efficient operation of refineries and other industrial facilities. Aegion is committed to Stronger. Safer. Infrastructure®.

More information about Aegion can be found at www.aegion.com.

Aegion® and the Aegion® logo are the registered trademarks of Aegion Corporation and its affiliates.

For more information, contact:
Katie Cason
Senior Vice President, Strategy and Communications
636-530-8000 | kcason@aegion.com

