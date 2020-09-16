Fortem Technologies Adds New Capabilities to Autonomously Capture a Wider Array of Drone Threats, Including Faster Moving Fixed Wing Drones

New SkyDome System Software Enables DroneHunter to Autonomously Analyze Size, Speed and Trajectory of Threatening Drone to Adapt Instantly and Defeat Its Target

/EIN News/ -- Pleasant Grove, UT, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortem Technologies Inc., a leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones, announced today advancements to its SkyDome® System software that allow the Fortem DroneHunter® to autonomously shift into one of three various modes to best defeat a threatening drone. DroneHunter, the world’s premier AI-driven interceptor drone, autonomously determines whether to chase, attack or defend against the threatening drone depending on the drone’s size, speed and trajectory. These advancements allow DroneHunter to pursue and safely capture an even wider range of drone threats including faster fixed wing drones.

When in defense mode, the DroneHunter maneuvers in front of the target drone, anticipating its approach. Once in range, DroneHunter fires the NetGun precisely as the target attempts to pass. The defensive mode position also facilitates a radically faster detect-to-capture-time, as the time previously required to get behind the target is now eliminated.

“The Fortem SkyDome System is the AI needed to stop terrorist drones,” said Timothy Bean, CEO of Fortem Technologies. “Its autonomous capabilities allow security professionals to defeat dangerous drones safely, day and night, miles from a protected venue. The System is particularly useful when jamming or electronic defeat fails to stop drones that are pre-programmed from an iPad with malicious intent.”

According to Fortem’s customer, the Defense Innovation Unit, "Fortem Technologies is one of the innovative companies that has partnered with DIU to meet existing and emerging technology challenges for the Department of Defense in countering UAS threats."

Powered by the Fortem SkyDome® System and TrueView® radar, DroneHunter is the category leader for kinetic, non-lethal C-UAS in defending against low flying drones and in protecting cities, critical infrastructure, military bases, borders and coastal areas from drones that attempt to pass undetected by traditional ground-to-air defenses.

About Fortem Technologies, Inc.

Fortem Technologies is the leader in airspace security and defense for detecting and defeating dangerous drones. Through an advanced ecosystem of distributed radar, AI at-the-edge, deep sensor integration and autonomous drone capture, Fortem monitors, protects and defends the world’s cities, venues, infrastructures, military bases, and regions from dangerous or malicious drone threats. The same ecosystem is accelerating the safety of the world’s airspace for urban air mobility. Based in Pleasant Grove, Utah, the company is privately held and backed by Boeing, DCVC, Mubadala Investment Company, Signia Venture Partners, and others. For more information, please visit www.fortemtech.com.

Natalie Schoen Fortem Technologies 616-799-5151 natalie@bamtheagency.com