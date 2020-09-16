Route 487 Closed Next Week in Bloomsburg, Columbia County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 487 (East Street) in the Town of Bloomsburg, Columbia County, will be closed just south of Route 11 for work on the railroad crossing.

The SEDA COG Joint Rail Authority is replacing the railroad crossing. The contractor, Chesapeake Thermite Welding, will install a new concrete tub crossing.

Work will begin on Friday, September 18. A detour using Fort McClure Boulevard and Market Street will be in place.

Work is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 23, weather permitting.

Motorists are urged to slow down, be alert, and expect delays in travel.

