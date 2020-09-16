WORLD WIDE RELEASE OF KIDARAH'S "ANYBODY SAYS"SET FOR SEPTEMBER 18, 2020

Kidarah's :Stay So High" Hoodie

Lucky Fan to Receive Kidarah Giveaway at Launch of Much-Anticipated Hot New Single

WORLD WIDE RELEASE, KIDARAH’S “ANYBODY SAYS” SET FOR SEPTEMBER 18, 2020



Hot New Anticipated Single

Los Angeles, CA – Friday, September 14, 2020. As a singer/songwriter, Kidarah says ,”she hopes this song will inspire others to be themselves”.

The reason she loves “Anbody Says,” is the message is simple,”just being exactly who you are and not really caring what anybody says when it comes to who you are and what you what to do or to be”. She went on to say,” “it captures this exact sentiment and that makes me happy.

The artist was thrilled with the Mini-Concert Series leading up to the Worldwide release of her new single and so was some of the viewers. One such viewer, Ben Frazier, veterain broadcast journalist and newsanchor with WJXT-TV, says.” Kidarah’s style is both bold and vulnerable, It reveals a certain undisguised and intriguing sensual personality. Her vocal technique is unique and refreshing!”

Blazing Hot!!! A random fan will be chosen from the live-streamed event September, 18 2020, 7PM (PST) and 10PM (EST ), to receive a much sort after, “Kidarah Hoodie.” The “Anybody Says” release can be viewed on You Tube - http://youtu.be/YUIJL0m6NPA,Tic Tok -http://www.tiktok.com/@kidarah?lang=en and Instagram – http://www.instagram.com/kidarah/?hl=en. “Anybody Says” will be available for on streaming platforms, including Apple Music and Spotify. For more information on the release call/e-mail Josephine Jones at 561-376-9817/Josephinejones@phicoprgroup.com, or view Press Kit at http://www.kidarah.com/one-sheet, password: Eyezontheprize.

Fouded in 2017, Soultri Records was created to represent artists who demonstrate talent beyond the normally high standard required for success. The company seeks to expose the market to the artists who are pushing the envelope to deliver next-level music to those who appreciate works that touch the soul.

