Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate Appeals to the Family of a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Minnesota to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-Get a Much Better Compensation Result

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, November 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate says, "We are appealing to the family of a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma anywhere in Minnesota to please call attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste to discuss financial compensation and what will need to be done to obtain a top compensation result. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most experienced mesothelioma attorneys and he will know exactly how to help. Mesothelioma compensation is typically based on how, where and when a person with mesothelioma was exposed to asbestos. Financial compensation for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma might exceed a million dollars as Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste is always happy to discuss at 800-714-0303.

"We know 2020 has been an extremely hard year for Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma in Minnesota and nationwide. Because of the Coronavirus and everything else going on a significant number of Navy Veterans and people with mesothelioma are not receiving medical treatments or hiring a qualified lawyer to assist with compensation.

For the best possible mesothelioma treatment options in Minnesota the Minnesota US Navy Veterans Mesothelioma Advocate strongly recommends the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* The Mayo Clinic Rochester, Minnesota: https://www.mayoclinic.org/

* Masonic Cancer Center University of Minnesota Minneapolis, Minnesota: https://www.cancer.umn.edu/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma.