Stocks And Coffee launches A New Extensive Trading Course Aimed At Beginner Traders And Investors.
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stocks and Coffee have launched an all-in-one investing and trading course for aspiring traders and/or investors. The course encapsulates a broad range of education regarding investing and trading.
The course that Stocks and Coffee offers, known as the Investing Brilliance course, has been designed specifically for investors and traders who are interested in learning the know hows of investing and trading.
The course includes tips and pointers on what methods and principles the experienced use to succeed in this field. Meaning that students can use those methods and principles as possible guides. This course, however, is not designed for highly experienced individuals but they are also welcomed to join in, considering the course as a revision of what they have already learned.
Duncan Maxfield, the founder of Stocks and Coffee, holds a strong passion for entrepreneurship and trading. “I have always been very enthusiastic about economics, trading, and entrepreneurship, overall. I created this course because I want to share my knowledge with others, teach them what I know so they can also get a kickstart to their careers knowing what to do next with confidence.”
“Investing Brilliance covers everything to help you master the art of investing and trading. I’ve witnessed a majority of retail investors losing money because they don’t know how to react to a market, how market cycles work, and when you need to accept your loss, etc. This course helps identify that.”
This 5+ hour course features thorough but easily comprehensible lessons on how to excel at marketing whether it is trading or investing that you are interested in, it is possible to do both of course. For students to understand the stock market better, the information and knowledge provided in this course are precise and at the same time, chock-full of techniques to learn.
In Investing Brilliance, you will learn to master the following information.
Technical Analysis – where you learn to read charts, technical indicators as well as knowing how to utilize technical analysis when trading and/or investing.
Fundamental Analysis – where you will learn how to be able to conduct quantitative as well as qualitative fundamental analysis, and also analyze financial statements with ease like a professional.
Building a Portfolio – where you learn how to build a stellar portfolio for your investing strategy and learn to properly balance and diversify it, so as not to make it uninteresting and uninspired.
Proper Mindset – where you will learn to build a wealth-oriented mindset by getting a psychological advantage with the lessons provided on emotional control.
The course curriculum consists of six thoroughly branched out lessons. The lessons are further divided further into detailed topics ranging from “Setting Stops & Taking Profits” to “Deciphering Market News & Sentiment Taxes.”
With a payment made for the first and last time, you can gain access to 5+ hours of content that is accessible for a whole lifetime, so you can watch the course as many times as you need without having to think twice.
If you are an aspiring trader or investor wishing to learn the tips and tricks of successful trade and investment, Stocks and Coffee’s Investing Brilliance – an intricately designed course designed keeping beginners in mind - is the perfect course to invest in. The course aims to remedy commonly made mistakes made when there is a lack of proper investing and trading education. All that is needed is a one-time payment and the course is yours to keep; and keep referring to as much as you need, whenever you would like. The great thing about learning from this course is, is that it focuses on being easily comprehensible to you without drowning you in excessive information.
Founder and creator of Stocks and Coffee, Duncan Maxfield, has - since his teenage years – had a deep appreciation for trading. With a bachelor’s degree and several years of work experience related to finance, he created Stocks and Coffee to share his insight and teach whatever he has learned so far to others and making it a process one can enjoy and easily understand. The blog he has created was with the intention of teaching rookies as well as experienced traders to further hone their skills. The latest course, however, is meant for beginners and those with some intermediate experience.
