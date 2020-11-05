Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center Appeals to a Navy Veteran with Mesothelioma in Montana or their Family to Aim High for Compensation and to Call Attorney Erik Karst of Karst von Oiste-To Ensure the Best Results

"To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana the group has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. ” — Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center

GREAT FALLS, MONTANA , USA, November 5, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center's top priority is doing everything possible to ensure a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana or their family receives the best possible compensation for this rare cancer caused by asbestos exposure. Mesothelioma compensation for a Navy Veteran might exceed a million dollars depending on how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or at a navy shipyard.

To get the compensation job done for a Navy Veteran with mesothelioma in Montana the group has endorsed attorney Erik Karst of the law firm of Karst von Oiste. Erik Karst is one of the nation's most skilled mesothelioma lawyers and he is always happy to explain the compensation process anytime to a Navy Veteran with this rare cancer or their loved ones at 800-714-0303. www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Montana Mesothelioma Victims Center’s unsurpassed free services are available throughout Montana in every community including Billings, Missoula, Great Falls, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Kalispell, Havre, Anaconda, or Miles City. https://Montana.MesotheliomaVictimsCenter.Com

For the best possible treatment options in Montana we strongly recommend the following heath care facilities with the offer to help a diagnosed victim, or their family get to the right physicians at each hospital.

* Providence Health Services Western Montana:

https://montana.providence.org/locations-directory/m/montana-cancer-center

* The Billings Clinic: https://www.billingsclinic.com/.

High risk occupations for exposure to asbestos in Montana include the US Navy, Malmstrom Air Force Base workers, 341st Missile Wing workers, miners, oil refinery workers, smelter workers, pulp and paper mill workers, welders, plumbers, machinists, mechanics, insulators, construction workers, railroad workers and or former residents of Libby, Montana. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the CDC the states indicated with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Maine, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, Virginia, Michigan, Illinois, Minnesota, Louisiana, Washington, and Oregon.

However, based on the calls the Mesothelioma Victims Center receives a person with mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer could live in any state including New York, Florida, California, Texas, Iowa, Indiana, Missouri, North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Arizona, Idaho, or Alaska. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about mesothelioma please refer to the National Institutes of Health’s web site related to this rare form of cancer: https://www.cancer.gov/types/mesothelioma