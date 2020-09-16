Wahida Clark’s Street Lit House Party Celebrates 50th Memorial of Guitar Legend Jimi Hendrix Hosted by DJ MOS

DJ MOS hosts special tribute to guitar legend Jimi Hendrix

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, USA, September 16, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wahida Clark has added a special edition of Wahida Clark’s Street 🚦Lit 🔥House 🏠Party🥳, in honor of the 50th year since the passing of the legendary Jimi Hendrix, streaming live on Instagram and YouTube Friday, September 18. The virtual house party was designed to provide Music Mental Therapy in the world of today, where despite distance, music holds us all together. Hosted by DJ MOS, this event will coincide with the Jimi Hendrix 50th Anniversary Memorial Peace & Love March Sept. 18–20 at Jimi Hendrix Park in his Seattle hometown.

Wahida Clark is a four-time New York Times best-selling author. Her work in Urban Literature is unrivaled, and her unique voice defines the genre of this generation. Also a successful businesswoman, Clark began writing her first novel while serving a 9½-year prison sentence. By the time she left prison, she had two publishing deals and had released seven books! Now, she runs Wahida Clark Presents Publishing, which is one of the fastest-growing independent publishing houses in the country.

Wahida Clark’s Street 🚦Lit 🔥House 🏠Party🥳 was recently covered in The Hype Magazine and has already been joined by powerhouse artists DJ Scratch, Kwamé, MC Lyte, Easy Mo Bee and Rich Medina. Asanteworks PR and Wahida Clark Publishing are looking forward to a valuable relationship that allows them to bring the gift of music directly to people.

The Jimi Hendrix 50th Anniversary Memorial Peace & Love March will take place Sept. 18–20 in Seattle, WA, kicking off this Friday with a unity march from Garfield High School to Jimi Hendrix Park. The event will be headlined by Jimi’s brother, Leon Hendrix, Woodstock Whisperer Juma Sultan, and Randy Hansen, with special guest Marcus Machado, who was named Rolling Stone Magazine’s “Next Young Gun” in 2014. The memorial will feature three stages of live music, Native American dances, a live mural art show, artist poster contest, Jimi Hendrix memorabilia, a fashion show, arts and crafts, vendors, kids music and art zone, and more! All proceeds will benefit the Hendrix Music Academy, a Not-For-Profit 501c3 Educational Charity serving the community since 2009.

Follow Wahida Clark's Street Lit House Party on YouTube.