Vishay Intertechnology Reveals New Corporate Brand: The DNA of tech.™

Vishay’s new brand proposition, The DNA of tech.™, encompasses diodes, MOSFETs, power ICs, optoelectronics, resistors, inductors, and capacitors — all critical and working invisibly to bring electronic innovation to life. Vishay’s component solutions enable designers to create next-generation products that span many sectors: automotive, industrial, consumer, computer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical.

“It inspires us to know we are shaping tomorrow’s innovations by empowering today’s inventors with one of the world’s largest portfolios of high quality, highly reliable, energy efficient electronic components. We’re proud to be the go-to manufacturer for customers to innovate with ease and confidence that The DNA of tech.™ is behind them all the way,” said Vishay CEO Dr. Gerald Paul.

Founded by Dr. Felix Zandman in 1962, Vishay is respected throughout the industry for the quality, reliability, and breadth of its product lines and for the integrity it brings to all of the company’s business relationships and partnerships. Together, these attributes have made Vishay one of the world’s most trusted manufacturers of electronic components.

“The rebranding process involved in-depth conversations with a diverse mix of customers. It really underscored how much Vishay contributes to the supply of essential electronic components,” said Joel Smejkal, Vishay’s new EVP for Corporate Business Development. “We are both gratified and humbled by the level of trust the customers have in us, and the opportunity to leverage the power of our breadth in solving customer’s design challenges. We’re committed to learn from this experience to become an even more valued partner to our customers around the world.”

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com .

The DNA of tech.™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

