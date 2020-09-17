Vietnamese Garment Companies Have "Shortcuts" In COVID-19
Operating more than 10 years in the garment industry, COVID-19 translation has swept away many large orders.
We are inviting BSCI (social responsibility assessment organization) experts to assist in getting international certification. This is the "talisman" for Dony to step out into the world.”HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM, September 17, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operating more than 10 years in the garment industry, COVID-19 translation has swept away many large orders. At this moment, Pham Quang Anh - Director of Dony Garment Co., Ltd. decided to "reverse the storm", changing the production model to export reusable face masks and medical protective clothing.
— Mr. Pham Quang Anh, CEO of Dony Garment Company Limited
Orientation difference
Always having a friendly smile is the first impression of CEO Pham Quang Anh (35 years old). He boasted that he was improving, adding a button to collect the mask to make the product fit with customers.
Talking about the story of turning the direction to make a mask, Quang Anh said that it was "good conditions". “We are a company specializing in clothing and uniforms, with domestic and export markets. Work is on the same page, at the beginning of 2020, the COVID-19 epidemic broke out, causing all orders to level off, domestic inventory and export goods stalled. There were orders from the US planned before Tet, one day before receiving the deposit, the customer informed to stop… Everything stopped so suddenly that I could not keep up ”, Quang Anh shared.
The idea to export fabric masks came from a friend from Quang Anh's university. With 10 years working in the public health sector, this friend understands the process of producing antibacterial 3-layer fabric masks. Quang Anh decided to "shake hands" with his friends and Dony's redirection took place not long after that. Inspection registration procedures are urgently prepared.
The time Dony produced fabric masks (March 2020), was also the time when many other businesses "jumped" into the masking market. Quang Anh received many suggestions, so he should not take risks because he joined slowly. “No one understands me by myself, I orient my mask to be different. I decided to make standard products for export, not just serving local, short-term needs ”- Quang Anh said.
When the company made the sample, which was also the time the Ministry of Health issued Circular 870 guiding the antimicrobial fabric masking regulation, Quang Anh immediately sent the product for inspection and was approved. In addition to the tested features, the packaging of the mask contributes to its own character. In order to minimize the risk of pathogen transmission from people, sterilize masks from inspection, classification and packaging. To complete these two stages, he arranged production at the factory in Ho Chi Minh City, the stage of autoclaving with E.O air conditioning technology at the factory in Binh Duong. With the product being offered to the market, two major domestic pharmaceutical companies immediately ordered 70,000 units for the first batch of products to donate to doctors and doctors at the field hospital against the campaign.
Not only offering domestically, Quang Anh also promotes product introduction to foreign partners, B2B e-commerce website (business to business). Also from here, many major markets around the world began to know about Dony.
The secret of "going back and forth"
In March & April 2020, COVID-19 epidemic spread strongly around the world, making the demand for masks of many countries very high. The boom in mask sales surprised Quang Anh and his associates. The value is low (less than 1 USD / unit), but the order is very large and due to the urgency in the season, the partners pay very fast.
“At this time, the signing of the contract is very urgent, only 1-2 days, but within 10-20 days it is necessary to have the goods exported with the quantity of up to a million units. To fulfill such a large volume order is a difficult problem, because only the waiting time for materials is equal to the time it takes to deliver. Luckily before that, we had stockpile materials and ready-to-wear masks, because I judged that the epidemic would still be complicated, so I took the initiative to source the goods. This is an opportunity for us to bring Vietnamese goods across the border "- Quang Anh shared.
When Dony started to export fabric masks, Dony's capacity was 50,000 Dony Mask products / day. Up to now, Dony has expanded production scale, factories, linked outsourcing partners, increased capacity to 275 thousand products / day, creating jobs for hundreds of workers. The number of orders is increasing, the number of orders is increasing rapidly, bringing in millions of dollars in revenue for Dony.
According to the CEO of Dony Garment Company Ltd., the model of the company is to both produce and trade in the garment industry. However, if according to the purely commercial model, it will be very difficult to have orders because customers do not see the factory, but if the production is pure, the number of employees will be proportional to the level of risk. Therefore, the company operates a co-ordinated model, retaining the production department so that Dony can model products and understand the manufacturing process. As orders skyrocket, the company looks to outsource Dony's standards. By grasping the production process, the company calculates the time it takes and the number of people needed to make a product.
“Masks are seasonal food, epidemic outbreaks everywhere, masks are expensive there. Therefore, to have more orders, the company needs to search for a variety of markets and territories. In parallel with the production of masks and maintaining the production of uniforms, Dony is expanding plans to produce medical protective clothing (Coverall and Isolation Gown) ”, said Quang Anh.
Currently, Dony Garment Co., Ltd. has produced more than 10 million antibacterial, drop-resistant fabric masks for export around the world: USA, Canada, Europe (France, Germany, Belgium ...), Middle East, Singapore, Japan ... and many other countries. The main market is still the US, Europe, the Middle East and market expansion continues.
