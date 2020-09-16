Global Warming Solutions Inc. Hires PCAOB Qualified CPA Firm to Audit Financial Statements

/EIN News/ -- Jacksonville, Florida, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (OTCPINK: GWSO) engaged a PCAOB qualified CPA firm to audit the past two years of the Company's financials in preparation of becoming a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. "We believe hiring a PCAOB auditor for our Company is a significant move that demonstrates our commitment to shareholders and customers," said Vladimir Vasilenko, Global Warming Solution Inc. President. He went on to state, "Preparing for the PCAOB audit will allow us to start the process to move from the OTC markets to achieve a listed company status. We decided to begin the work needed for the last two years of PCAOB audits based on our year-end of December 31, 2019 and 2018. We believe that this will provide our shareholders with more certainty of our revenues and assets, increased transparency, building greater confidence, and helping us to accomplish our long-term shareholder value-building goals.”

The Company's stock is trading on the OTC Markets under the "Current Information" tier of the OTC Pinks since the filing of its financial results for the past two years. OTCQB companies must be registered with and reporting to the SEC or a U.S. regulatory agency. Approximately 4,000 companies are currently listed on the OTCQB. The Company plans to continue working towards meeting the listing requirements for trading on the OTCQB with a future seeking a further tier stock exchange such as the AMEX, NYSE or NASDAQ.

About Global Warming Solutions, Inc.

Global Warming Solutions, Inc. (GWSO) develops and commercializes technologies that help mitigate Global Warming and its effect on our planet. The Company targets two areas that help reduce the extent of Global Warming and fight issues that have risen in consequence: Clean Energy and Carbon Control. Current climate models predict that global temperatures will rise sharply over the next century. The increase in temperatures can be slowed or eliminated by decreasing the amounts of greenhouse gases released into the Earth’s atmosphere. Global Warming Solutions seeks to leverage its experience and management to help make a difference in the fight for climate control.

