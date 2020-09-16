Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,908 in the last 365 days.

Veteran banker, Joshua Osborne, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthCrest Bank announces the appointment of well-known and respected 19 year banking veteran Joshua Osborne as Senior Vice President and Relationship Manager. His appointment is another key step in SouthCrest Bank’s strategy to become a dominant private business bank for the Atlanta MSA.

“It is truly an honor to have the opportunity to be a part of this unique organization that values their business relationships, their community, and the entire SouthCrest family. SouthCrest Bank’s technology platform is state of the art, providing the lending team the ability to respond quickly with local decisions tailored to meet the client’s needs.” Osborne is actively involved with The Community Bankers Association of Georgia as the Division 3 Vice-Chair of the LEAD Board, The Rotary Club of Sugarloaf in Duluth, The Gwinnett Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Gwinnett, and is on the advisory boards for the Northside Gwinnett Medical Center Foundation and Corners Outreach.

When not attending to his clients, he enjoys playing golf, hiking, watching Atlanta United, Falcons, and the Razorbacks. Osborne resides in Chamblee and has a son, Paxton, and a daughter Lorelei, who attend Greater Atlanta Christian School.

ABOUT SOUTHCREST BANK
SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. (SCSG:PK) is a bank holding company with over $600 million dollars in assets, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. The company operates a 9-branch network throughout Georgia through its subsidiary bank, SouthCrest Bank, N.A. The bank provides a full suite of retail, private, entrepreneurial, high-net-worth and commercial banking services, and online banking services.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Andy Borrmann
andy.borrmann@southcrestbank.com 

Primary Logo

You just read:

Veteran banker, Joshua Osborne, joins SouthCrest Bank as Senior Vice President, Relationship Manager

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.