Anima Biotech to Participate in the Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s 2nd Annual RNA as a Drug Target Conference

/EIN News/ -- BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Sept. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anima Biotech, the leader in the discovery of small molecule drugs that selectively control mRNA translation, today announced the company will be both presenting and participating on an expert panel during the Cambridge Healthtech Institute’s 2nd Annual RNA as a Drug Target Conference, between Sep. 16-17, 2020.



During the virtual meeting, Yochi Slonim, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Anima Biotech, will be giving a presentation during the RNA as a Drug Target session, titled, “Translation Control Therapeutics: Discovery of Selective mRNA Translation Modulators, On Thursday, Sep. 17 at 10:15 a.m. ET.

As part of the same session, Iris Alroy, Ph.D., vice president of research and development at Anima, will participate on an expert wrap-up panel discussion on Thursday, Sep. 17 at 11:35 a.m. ET.

In the past year, the idea of targeting RNA directly with either a small molecule-like drug or with oligonucleotides has gone from an interesting idea to a viable business plan. During the 2nd Annual RNA as a Drug Target Conference, part of the Discovery on Target, attendees will discuss not only the identification of specific and potent novel binders of RNA, but also the unique challenges that come with a novel drug target class.

About Anima Biotech

Anima Biotech is pioneering Translation Control Therapeutics, a novel approach for the discovery of small molecules that selectively control mRNA translation as a new strategy against undruggable proteins. With our proprietary technology that emits light pulses from ribosomes, we identify drug candidates that selectively decrease or increase the translation of proteins and elucidate their mechanism of action in a new target space. Our pipeline includes programs in Fibrosis (tissue selective Collagen I translation inhibitors), Oncology (cMyc translation inhibitors), RSV (viral translation inhibitors), Huntington's disease (selective inhibition of the mutant mHTT) and our $1B partnership with Lilly around several Neuroscience targets. Our science was further validated with seven patents, 15 peer reviewed publications and 17 scientific collaborations. To learn more about us, visit https://www.animabiotech.com

